Brazil’s iconic footballer Pele has died.
He passed away on Thursday in a Sao Paolo hospital. He was 82.
His death has been confirmed by his daughter Kely Nascimento as well as his agent Joe Fraga.
Pele, who had a tumor removed from his colon in September of last year, was admitted to the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo on November 29.
On Wednesday, the hospital said his colon cancer was showing “progression” and he needed “more extensive care to treat kidney and heart failure”.
Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento on October 23, 1940, he rose to prominence when he led Brazil to their first of five World Cup titles in 1958. He was also instrumental in their second and third World Cup crowns in 1962 and 1970, making him the only player to win three World Cups.
FIFA named him the “greatest of all time” in 2012 and the International Olympic Committee named him the “athlete of the century” in 1999.
He remains Brazil’s leading goal scorer, with 77 goals in 92 games.
On Thursday, his daughter Kely wrote the following tribute to him on Instagram: “Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.”