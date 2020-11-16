Akeem Kinsale 27, and Nicole Cedeno, 23, appeared at the Siparia Magistrates’ Court on Monday to answer the charges of possession of a firearm and ammunition.
The couple, of Sunrees Road, Penal, were arrested on Wednesday after officers attached to the Penal Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and South Western Division Task Force (SWDTF) executed a search warrant at their home.
During the search, officers were alerted by a canine dog to one of two chest of drawers in a bedroom.
Upon searching the chest of drawers, a Glock pistol with a magazine containing six rounds of ammunition was allegedly found in the third drawer of the unit.
The couple was arrested by PC Heralal.
The exercise also included Sgt Haynes, Cpl Thompson, and Ag Supt Gunness.