Penal/Debe Chamber of Commerce president Rampersad Sieuraj said he was not surprised that Penal has been identified as a hotspot for Covid-19 as illegal Venezuelans have been entering the country through areas in the district.
It was during Saturday’s Ministry of Health update on Covid-19 that Prime Minster Dr Keith Rowley said he looked at the data of where the problem had arisen in County Victoria and pointed out Penal as a hotspot for the disease.
“The map is showing two very bright spots in Penal, County Victoria,” said the PM.
On Sunday, Sieuraj said: “I am not surprised that Penal is a hotspot for Covid-19 simply because of the fact that we have so many illegal immigrants who have entered Trinidad via the southwest, like Morne Diablo and Lamoshell in Penal Rock Road, unchecked over the past year.”
He said this has occurred on a daily or weekly basis.
Sieuraj told the Express that he messaged the Commissioner of Police and Minister of National Security about the day and times the boats arrived.
He added: “Boatloads of Venezuelans were coming into Trinidad. What came out of it? Nothing has been done... That was months ago and I said to them, all the good that has come out of the consequences of the shutdown will be reversed by these illegal immigrants coming in without any care or concern by anyone… Governance has been an issue, implementation of laws has been an issue and therefore we are all suffering the consequences. Covid-19 and Penal being a hotspot, I am not surprised.”
However, the Chamber president said that businesses in Penal, which consist of between 20-30 per cent being sole proprietorship and small and medium-sized enterprises, have been observing Covid-19 regulations.
Sieuraj believes that had money been spent by the Government last year to purchase PCR and antigen test kits and also to test citizens and conduct contact tracing, the country would have been shut down for four weeks but would have now been in a better position.
He also gave his personal experience after having a Covid-19 test done approximately two months ago at a public health facility in Siparia. He said no checks were made on him by officials at the facility during the time of his allotted self-isolation and his test results remain outstanding.