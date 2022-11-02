AS residents of Penal/Debe continue to deal with flood waters, they now have to face a bigger problem as a result of the floods—large potholes.
Giving an update yesterday on the area which has been affected by flooding for the last few days, chairman of the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation Dr Allen Sammy said areas along the Penal Rock Road and Clarke Road and connecting traces were still under water.
He also said motorists had been avoiding certain areas because of the condition of the roadway.
“What the flood has done is further dug up the road in an unbelievable way. So there are even more potholes now, and those that were there before have widened. So it has made travelling very difficult,” Sammy said.
He also explained that a second landslide had occurred along Clarke Road.
“This is going to set us back tremendously simply because a lot of the Barrackpore traffic comes through Clarke Road into Penal, and the access roads via Barrackpore Trace and also via Satnarine Trace are under stress, too,” he said.
Along one of the roads “the potholes are huge”, while there is a landslip along the other, Sammy said.
He also said during the corporation’s statutory meeting yesterday, he was told a newly commissioned pump at the Tulsa Trace picnic site, to help alleviate the flooding, had not been working.
The South Oropouche River and Coramata River breached their banks following recent rains, causing extensive damage in the area and leaving farmers counting their losses.
Residents of Woodland yesterday also continued to face flood waters, and have called for the river to be dredged, the river bank raised, and for a pump to help alleviate the flooding.