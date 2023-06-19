A Penal father was tied up and shot dead inside a bedroom at his home on Saturday night.
Gabre Mahabir, 27, was shot multiple times while his wife and young daughter were being held at gunpoint in a room, police said.
A report stated that Mahabir, his wife and four-year-old child returned to their Aster Street, Penal Rock Road, at around 7pm. The family went inside and locked the doors, police said.
Not long after, police said, gunmen broke through the front door and ordered the family on the ground.
Police said the men ransacked the house, taking gold, cash and cellphones.
Mahabir was into a bedroom where he was tied up, police said.
He was then shot multiple times in the upper body.
Penal police officers responded to the report of gunshots and found Mahabir unresponsive.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
His wife and child were traumatised, police said.