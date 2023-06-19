crime logo

A Penal father was tied up and shot dead inside a bedroom at his home on Saturday night.

Gabre Mahabir, 27, was shot multiple times while his wife and young daughter were being held at gunpoint in a room, police said.

A report stated that Mahabir, his wife and four-year-old child returned to their Aster Street, Penal Rock Road, at around 7pm. The family went inside and locked the doors, police said.

Not long after, police said, gunmen broke through the front door and ordered the family on the ground.

Police said the men ransacked the house, taking gold, cash and cellphones.

Mahabir was into a bedroom where he was tied up, police said.

He was then shot multiple times in the upper body.

Penal police officers responded to the report of gunshots and found Mahabir unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His wife and child were traumatised, police said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pundit wants racial facts on home invasions

Pundit wants racial facts on home invasions

Pundit Satyanand Maharaj, who was recently accused of making racist comments following crimes in Aranjuez, has written to the Commissioner of Police (CoP) to obtain crime statistics under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

Activist held with firearm

Activist held with firearm

A man, who police said was an activist and a nominee to contest the Auzonville/Tunapuna electoral district in the August 14 local government election, was allegedly held with an illegal firearm.

The 39-year-old accused was held at a bar in El Dorado around 2.20 a.m. yesterday.

...UNC leader disregards calls to step down

...UNC leader disregards calls to step down

Calls for her to step down and make way for new blood do not faze Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

In this election season, there continue to be calls from former senior United National Congress (UNC) members for Persad-Bissessar to step down as UNC leader.

Recommended for you