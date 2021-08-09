Armed men stormed a house in Mayaro on Sunday night, killing a 27-year-old man and seriously wounding another.
The deceased was identified as Vijay Singh, of Oliver Drive, Latchoos Road, Penal.
Singh was visiting his friend, David Francios, at his Ortoire Village, Point Radix, home when they were ambushed at around 9.45om.
Police said the men were inside the house when three men entered and opened fire on them.
Francios, 46, escaped through a back door, ran to his KIA pickup and drove to the Mayaro Duistrit Health Facility.
He suffered gunshot wounds to the lower chest and arms, police said.
Hospital officials contacted the Mayaro Police Station and officers went to Francios' home and found Singh lying motionless in a bedroom.
Police said Singh was shot in the head and lower body. His driver's permit was recovered at the scene.
He was pronounced dead by a District Medical Officer.
Francios was transferred to the Sangre Grande Hospital for treatment.
Police are yet to determine a motive for the shooting.
Investigators are searching for the suspects who are believed to be from the area.
PC Rambhajan of the Region 3 Homicide Division is continuing investigations.