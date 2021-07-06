A Penal man who was allegedly coerced a child into pornography has been arrested by police.
Jimmy Lalla, 38, charged for three offences - sexual touching, permitting a child to make child pornography, and being in possession and control of child pornography.
The victim alleged that Lalla sexually touched her, encouraged her to take a nude photograph with her cell phone, and send it to him via WhatsApp.
Lalla appeared in a virtual hearing before Siparia magistrate Aden Stroude on Monday.
Lalla was arrested after a relative of the victim made a report to police on August 18, 2019.
WPC Small–Maynard, of the Southern Division Child Protection Unit, conducted an investigation into the matter which resulted in the arrest and charge of Lalla.
Investigations were supervised by W/Supt Claire Guy- Alleyne, Insp Knutt, Sgt Taylor and Cpl Callender of the Child Protection Unit.
The case was postponed to July 30.