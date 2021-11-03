A Penal motorcyclist was killed in a vehicular collision in Princes Town on Tuesday.
Siddyq Muhammad, 58, of Lachoos Road, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Muhammad was riding a black Yamaha motorcycle headed west along the M1 Tasker Road in the vicinity of the Malgretoute W.A.S.A. sub-station.
A police report said that at around 5.20 p.m. Muhammad was passing a line of vehicles when he lost control and slammed into the front of an Isuzu D-max pick up which was at a standstill in traffic.
The Isuzu was facing east driven by a 50-year-old man of Princes Town.
The E.H.S. responded and conveyed Muhammad to the Princes Town District Health Facility where he died while being treated.
The body was taken to the San Fernando Mortuary pending post-mortem.
ASP Ramdass and Jaikaran, Cpl Rajkumarsingh, WPC Alexander and PC Ghoolcharan and others responded.
Cpl Rajkumarsingh is continuing investigations.