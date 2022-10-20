For the second time in two months, residents staged a fiery protest over the condition of Penal Rock Road.
The residents said they are fed up and were being given empty promises by officials, even those who visted on Tuesday.
“They came to give us a mamaguy visit and promise us within the next two months or so they might be able to do something, but we can’t wait. Taxi drivers are bawling, parents are bawling, taxi fares have gone up, the taxi drivers have to change parts on a regular basis. (For) a normal car, is problems to come up the road … We need something to be done, enough is enough … We are fed up of this situation, it’s the same thing, only empty promises. We didn’t want this to reach this far but desperate times call for desperate measures,” resident Steve Lezama said.
Patricia St Clair also told reporters of the distance schoolchildren have to traverse to get a vehicle to go to school and the amount of money that is spent to pay a taxi. “Passage (fares) is a killer because when the taxi drivers raise their fare, it’s nothing we can do because remember they have to fix their vehicle too. Parents have to dig in their pocket to get the little extra that they don’t have to put out towards the children going to school,” she said.
Taxi driver Harry Ramkissoon, who represented the taxi drivers of Penal Rock Road, said they have had to constantly repair their vehicles and also spoke of the woes they face due to the condition of the road.
“Coming up the incline, your car dragging. The people have to come out the car, cross the depression and come back inside your vehicle,” he said.
He also said the water leaks were leading to the deplorable road condition.
“WASA came seven times in two months and fix a line here.
Every time they go, the next day they have to come back. That is one of the biggest problems here because the line keeps leaking, the road keeps slipping away,” he said.
He however pointed out that they have not raised the fare as they consider the income level of residents.
Shifting land
Pensioner Razack Mohammed, 73, said the home he has resided in for the past 35 years has been cracking and shifting since 2017 because of the movement of the land.
“This WASA line leaking about five years now …. Water penetrating underneath and soaking up and going down on my end and the house moving inch by inch … The water causing the cave land, that causing the whole land to move,” he said.
The residents took to protest action from 4 a.m. yesterday, blocking six areas.
The protest came mere hours after two officials from the Ministry of Works and Transport did an assessment on Tuesday.
Back in August, residents staged a protest in the same area and then officials from different ministries including the Ministry of Works and Transport and also representatives from the regional corporation visited. “Two months ago, when we protested, they made empty promises and nothing came out of it. We want to see something being done,” Lezama said.
The residents said they planned to continue protest action until the roadway is fixed.
The Express reached out to the Ministry of Works of Transport but no responses to questions raised were received up to last night.