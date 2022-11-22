Several landslides have dotted the Penal Rock Road over the past seven years, a road which residents fear may soon become impassable as a result of increased inclement weather and a lack of repairs.
The Express was told by multiple residents yesterday that slippages at the 9 km mark, the 14 km mark and several others along the stretch that connects the Penal and Moruga communities have worsened significantly over the past few years, now threatening to cut access between the two points.
“From the Rock Road side, it is impassable. The citizens have been repairing as they go along. They put rocks and pieces of pitch that broke away in order for vans to pass. It is extremely bad. I don’t even think cars could pass because vans are having a hard time,” one resident told the Express in an interview yesterday.
According to the resident who asked not to be named, the slippages had not only compromised the roadway from its access to Penal but had also severely limited movement in and out of Moruga.
At one point, she said a large truck had fallen along the roadside as a result of a slippage around the road’s bend. At another, she said drivers had no choice but to drive along the drainage infrastructure to get by.
“It is bad from the Moruga side, there are several stops around that side. There is one around a corner that broke away and a truck fell. Mud is in the roads as you go further in. And even further in, you have to pass along the drain because the hillside keeps caving in and so you have to encroach on the land of the drainage system to pass,” she added.
Roads worse now
The resident said repairs had not been undertaken in years throughout the community, adding that the effect on residents has been debilitating as many frequent these roads to access necessary items and to commute to their jobs.
“We have not had repairs in a very long time, so it just got worse. It is a rural community , we have to leave to get everything we need, everything we need is outside the community. At a certain point the water trucks were having difficulty coming in. There is a school inside here as well,” she said.
Every week, residents gather at the worst points along the roadway in an attempt to repair as much as they can in order to maintain passage. Resident Alan Sankar told the Express the residents were able to keep a small part of the roadway operational.
However, he said it had been at least eight years since the roads had seen major repair. “Every week the villages gather to make a track to pass because if we don’t do that, we can’t reach Penal on that main road. I have to drop my child off at school and people have to go to work so we organise to go and patch what we could patch.
"We spoke with the Member of Parliament, and she said that the Minister said he would start to do work on the road. It has been like this for about seven years now. The place was bad eh but not as bad as it is now,” he said.
Eight letters written
The Express contacted Member of Parliament for the area, Michelle Benjamin, for a response. Copies of at least eight letters sent by Benjamin to the Ministry of Works requesting repairs over the past two years were sent to the Express
In the most recent letter addressed to the ministry dated June 15, Benjamin wrote, “These dilapidated roadways prolong the journeys of persons living in the area due to single-lane traffic, which is an annoyance. Some parts of the affected roadways have either been never repaired or partially and poorly prepared. These roadways act as major access routes for my constituents and if they are destroyed, residents would be stranded.”
Benjamin told the Express that a month ago she was informed that soil testing and a site visit had been done after a school in the area had to be closed for three days.
In addition, she said residents had to wait lengthy periods for water access as a result of the road’s deterioration.