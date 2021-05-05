Two Penal men allegedly found with a quantity of marijuana were expected to appear in a virtual hearing before a Siparia magistrate on Wednesday.
Nicholas Cedeno, 25, and Keanu Chandler, 29, both scaffolders Penal Rock Road, were arrested around 3 p.m. on Tuesday by officers of the Penal CID.
Cedeno and Chandler were arrested after officers searched a white Nissan AD wagon, in which the two accused were occupants.
During the search, officers allegedly found three packages containing 1.594kg of marijuana.
They were arrested and charged by WPC Noriega with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.