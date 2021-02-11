FOLLOWING days of nationwide outcry and demonstrations after the body of 22-year-old Andrea Bharatt was found down a precipice at the Heights of Aripo, an Arima a man yesterday made an appearance in court charged with her murder.

Negus George, 24, of Gooding Trace, Malabar, Arima, appeared virtually before Magistrate Cheron Raphael, accused of killing the law clerk sometime between January 29, when she went missing, and February 4 when her body was found.

He was not called upon to plead since the charge was laid indictably.

Also appearing before the magistrate was George’s common-law wife Giselle Hobson, 37.