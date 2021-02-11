RETIREE Bhoopat Rampersad will embark on a cross-country walk in protest against crime on Friday.
Rampersad, 66, an avid speed walker, will seek to engage in a 220 kilometre walk over for 45 hours over a seven-day period.
Titled the "Nationwide Walk Against Crime", the speed-walk is set to commence at 6 a.m. on Friday - the same day at the funeral for kidnap victim Andrea Bharatt.
The decomposing body of Bharatt, 22, was discovered in a forested area last Friday - a week after she was snatched by the occupants of a car after leaving her workplace at the Arima Magistrates' Court two weeks ago.
Rampersad's demonstration comes amid numerous daily demonstration against crime since Bharatt's disappearance by thousands of citizens nationwide in a national stand. Through placard demonstrations, prayer and candlelight vigils, and social media movements against criminal activities, citizens have appealed to authorities to address crimes, and in particular, violent crimes against women .
Rampersad, who is also the manager of the San Juan Youngstars Tassa Group, said through a media release that he has seen the ills of crime in society.
With the recent killing of Bharatt, he commented that “it struck a nerve” and he decided that through his hobby of speed-walking that he would seek to mobilize the country in the fight against crime.
The starting point is expected is outside the Red House at Abercromby Street, Port-Of-Spain, at 6 a.m., commencing with a prayer service and a moment of silence for those who have lost their lives to crime.
The retiree intends to leave Port-of-Spain and make his way to the Eastern Main Road to Sangre Grande. Rampersad is then expected to head to Mayaro, and walk along the Naparima Mayaro Road to Rio Claro, Princes Town, and then to San Fernando.
He is then expected to head onto the Southern Main Road to Couva, Chaguanas, then Curepe, and use the Eastern Main Road to circle back to his starting point.
The public is invited to support Rampersad and join him in his demonstration against crime.