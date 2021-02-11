Bhoopat Rampersad

RETIREE Bhoopat Rampersad will embark on a cross-country walk in protest against crime on Friday.

Rampersad, 66, an avid speed walker, will seek to engage in a 220 kilometre walk over for 45 hours over a seven-day period.

Titled the "Nationwide Walk Against Crime", the speed-walk is set to commence at 6 a.m. on Friday - the same day at the funeral for kidnap victim Andrea Bharatt.

The decomposing body of Bharatt, 22, was discovered in a forested area last Friday - a week after she was snatched by the occupants of a car after leaving her workplace at the Arima Magistrates' Court two weeks ago.

Rampersad's demonstration comes amid numerous daily demonstration against crime since Bharatt's disappearance by thousands of citizens nationwide in a national stand. Through placard demonstrations, prayer and candlelight vigils, and social media movements against criminal activities, citizens have appealed to authorities to address crimes, and in particular, violent crimes against women .

Rampersad, who is also the manager of the San Juan Youngstars Tassa Group, said through a media release that he has seen the ills of crime in society.

With the recent killing of Bharatt, he commented that “it struck a nerve” and he decided that through his hobby of speed-walking that he would seek to mobilize the country in the fight against crime.

The starting point is expected is outside the Red House at Abercromby Street, Port-Of-Spain, at 6 a.m., commencing with a prayer service and a moment of silence for those who have lost their lives to crime.

The retiree intends to leave Port-of-Spain and make his way to the Eastern Main Road to Sangre Grande. Rampersad is then expected to head to Mayaro, and walk along the Naparima Mayaro Road to Rio Claro, Princes Town, and then to San Fernando.

He is then expected to head onto the Southern Main Road to Couva, Chaguanas, then Curepe, and use the Eastern Main Road to circle back to his starting point.

The public is invited to support Rampersad and join him in his demonstration against crime.

+3
Andrea accused in court

Andrea accused in court

FOLLOWING days of nationwide outcry and demonstrations after the body of 22-year-old Andrea Bharatt was found down a precipice at the Heights of Aripo, an Arima a man yesterday made an appearance in court charged with her murder.

Negus George, 24, of Gooding Trace, Malabar, Arima, appeared virtually before Magistrate Cheron Raphael, accused of killing the law clerk sometime between January 29, when she went missing, and February 4 when her body was found.

He was not called upon to plead since the charge was laid indictably.

Also appearing before the magistrate was George’s common-law wife Giselle Hobson, 37.

DSS founder on $300,000 bail

DSS founder on $300,000 bail

DRUGS Sou Sou (DSS) founder Kerron Clarke made an appearance in court yesterday on two counts of money laundering.

Clarke, a member of the Defence Force, appeared virtually before Chief Magistrate Maria Busby-Earle Caddle on the charges contrary to section 45(1)(b) of the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Business shutdown for Andrea

Business shutdown for Andrea

Close to 500 local businesses will be shutting down operations today in protest of Andrea Bharatt’s murder while her funeral service takes place.

Today there will be a blackout of businesses to mourn Bharatt, 22, and to support her family as well as in solidarity with all victims of crime.

+2
Women urged to stay at home

Women urged to stay at home

THE nation’s cry for justice for its murdered and abused women and children has continued to pick up steam.

A call to women to stay home today as a form of protest against gender violence and crime, gained more momentum yesterday.

Social media was alight yesterday with citizens calling on one another to support a number of protests proposed this week by civil society, communities and individuals to put pressure on the authorities to act.