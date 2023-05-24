A pensioner is expected to appear before a San Fernando magistrate on Thursday, charged with five offences including making threats to kill.
Ruthwin Trotman, 63, was also charged with malicious damage, assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and failing to provide fingerprint impressions.
The charges were laid after an investigation by officers of the Emergency Response Patrol (ERP), Southern Division. They were on mobile patrol duty in the San Fernando area when they responded to a report of threats to kill and malicious damage at Gergera Lane, Pleasantville.
Upon arrival, the officers met the 60-year-old victim and the suspect who was allegedly armed with a cutlass threatening to kill the victim. Officers called upon the suspect to put down the cutlass however he allegedly ran to the back of the house. The officers chased and cornered the offender at the back of the house.
Constable Meah instructed him to drop the cutlass on the ground and step away. While attempting to arrest the suspect, the officer held onto his right hand but the suspect allegedly pulled away violently. Constable Ramlogan came to the assistance of constable Meah and the suspect allegedly spat in the face of constable Ramlogan. The officers arrested the suspect.
It was also alleged that the suspect had earlier destroyed two doors valued $2,400, a washing machine valued $5,000 and a dryer valued $5,000.