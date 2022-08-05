A pensioner was placed on $70,000 bail for allegedly obtaining money by false pretences.
Jeffery Stanley, 67 of Diego Martin, allegedly obtained $30,000 by false pretences after attempting to sell a vehicle for which he was not the registered owner.
According to reports, a victim paid the sum of cash to a man, representing a down payment towards the purchase of a vehicle, with the agreement that the vehicle would be delivered within two months of the payment, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
The victim subsequently learned that the vehicle was not for sale by the registered owner and the ‘seller’ had no authorization to conduct any transactions on the owner’s behalf. Additionally, all attempts to obtain a refund proved futile, the police’s post said.
On August 3 acting corporal Woodroffe of the Fraud Squad arrested and charged the accused in connection with the matter.
He was granted bail by a justice of the peace on the same day.
Stanley is scheduled to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on August 30.