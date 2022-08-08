A pensioner has been granted $70,000 bail after he was charged with fraud last week.
Jeffery Stanley, 67, of Diego Martin, was granted bail in the sum of $70,000 by Justice of the Peace Stephen Young.
He was arrested and charged with obtaining $30,000 by false pretences after allegedly attempting to sell a vehicle for which he was not the registered owner.
According to a Trinidad and Tobago Police Service report, the victim paid the sum of cash to a man, representing a downpayment towards the purchase of a vehicle, with the agreement that the vehicle would be delivered within two months of the payment.
The victim subsequently learned that the vehicle was not for sale by the registered owner and the “seller” had no authorisation to conduct any transactions on the owner’s behalf. Additionally, all attempts to obtain a refund proved futile.
He was arrested and charged on Wednesday by acting Cpl Woodroffe of the Fraud Squad.
Stanley is scheduled to appear at the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court on August 30.