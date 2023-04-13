The public’s help is being sought to find 77-year-old, Hugo Bruce.
Bruce, of Chennette Branch Trace, Princes Town, was last seen on April 8. He was reported missing to the Morvant police station.
Bruce is of African descent, six feet tall, slim built and dark brown in complexion. He was last seen wearing a turquoise jersey, a pair of blue jeans, a black baseball cap and a pair of brown sneakers.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts, can call the Mayaro police station at 630-4333. The police can also be reached at 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911 or any police station.