POLICE are searching for the perpetrator/s of a social media scam to which a pensioner fell victim and was duped into paying $13,800 for a package that did not materialise.
The perpetrator/s sent WhatsApp messages to the victim and had conversations for about a month before the victim deposited money to a bank account.
A police report on the incident stated that on October 4, the 69-year-old victim received a WhatsApp message from telephone number 234-815-154-9814 and began having conversations daily via WhatsApp with the person who gave his name as Oswald Jarvis of Wales, in the United Kingdom.
On October 29, the victim received a message from the person stating that he had a package for her and informed her that she had to pay in order to clear the package.
On November 1 and 2, the victim paid $4,300 and $9,500 to a Scotiabank account, but she received no package.
She also stated that she received WhatsApp calls from two local telephone numbers.
A report was made to Cunupia Police Station and officers recorded a statement from the victim.PC Rampersad is continuing investigations.