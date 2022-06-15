Councillors within the various regional corporations will be able to benefit from a pension as a result of local government reform.
So said Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox, during her contribution to the Senate debate on the Miscellaneous Provisions (Local Government Reform) Bill, 2020 last week Tuesday.
Cox lamented that there were many councillors who have retired with nothing, as the current system does not entitle them to pension benefits.
She said Terry Rondon, former chairman of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation, was an example of this.
“When I think of persons like councillor Terry, also known as Martin Rondon, who has served the people of Toco/Matelot as a councillor for 25 years, and I understand that he has served in the corporation for over 40 years, when I think about him demitting office without being able to benefit from a pension, it pains me immensely,” said Cox.
“And Terry is not the only one. I am certain in every regional and borough corporation, there are numerous councillors, past and present, who have given their lifeblood to local government and who have retired or are about to retire and will go home with nothing but a handshake. This is neither fair nor just.
“For all the years that Terry Rondon has given to the burgesses of the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation, and the constituents of Toco/Matelot to be specific, when he retires from the political realm, he does so with nothing except the good wishes and prayers of those whose lives he would have touched. Terry is not alone in this scenario, as there are councillors on all sides of the political aisle to whom this travesty applies. The proposed legislation before us will, at long last, provide a remedy for that injustice.”
Cox said the Local Government Reform Bill has the ability to change the lives of local government councillors who are “labouring in the vineyards”, as well as provide an avenue for the best and brightest persons within communities to see politics as a viable career.
“The end result of this is the creation of a position that offers some security of tenure, that offers a decent salary as opposed to the stipend currently paid to councillors and aldermen,” said Cox.
Cox also noted that the Bill would give regional corporations financial autonomy, with the corporations being able to retain taxes collected within their boundaries and determine for themselves how that money should be spent.
Cox added that local government reform would allow for municipal police to be placed under the jurisdiction of the municipal council and be better able to assist in community policing.