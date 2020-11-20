The correctional facility at Glen Road, Tobago has been shut down, less than two weeks after it was commissioned.
In a release on Thursday, Tobago House of Assembly’s (THA) Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis informed “that the Tobago Correctional Facility, identified to house Covid-19 positive prisoners, will be shutdown with immediate effect.”
On November 7 Prison Commissioner Dennis Pulchan commissioned the Tobago facility.
It was stated in the release that a consultation with the Glen Road residents was held via zoom on Thursday with Chief Secretary Dennis and “residents had the opportunity to freely express their concerns about the decision to locate the facility at Montessori Drive, Glen Road, Scarborough.”
The release added that following the meeting, the Chief Secretary immediately spoke with the Minister of National Security Stuart Young indicating that the facility which is currently unoccupied, should be closed immediately.
“Minister Young also agreed and subsequently acceded to the Chief Secretary’s request and the recommendation to make alternative arrangements,” the release stated.
It ended by saying that Dennis assures the residents of Glen Road and environs and the wider Tobago community that the THA is committed to the careful and considerate development of Tobago.
Last week Wednesday the Chief Secretary apologized to the Glen Road residents for “the apparent lack of sufficient consultations” concerning the correctional facility in their community.
The residents had taken to protesting outside the building, citing non consultation by authorities.
They also considered legal action and, on Monday, spoke with attorneys Martin George and Janelle Ramsaroop of Martin George & Co. The attorneys advised them of further documentation, information and evidence required to be submitted before further review would be undertaken of possible legal options. In the interim the lawyers were willing, along with their clients, to have discussions with Young, Pulchan and Dennis, to explore possible alternative solutions to amicable resolve the matter.
Following the issuing of Thursday’s release from the office of the Chief Secretary of the THA, George in a message said, “This is the result we at Martin George & Co were advocating for on behalf of our Glen Road clients.”