POLITICAL leader of the Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) Phillip Edward Alexander is convinced that until Government officials are forced to face the same hardships that regular citizens do on a daily basis, problems plaguing Trinidad and Tobago will never be solved, far less addressed.
He added, those tasked with the responsibility to fix the issues must be brought face-to-face with them, and only then will citizens see some type of progress.
Alexander was speaking during a political meeting at Ramsaran Street, Chaguanas, on Saturday evening.
The reason why so many citizens struggle to live comfortable lives is that those in authority do not have to face the same hardships, he said.
“The public health sector is in a mess. I would not take my mother to the public hospitals. I would take my mother to St Clair (Medical) or somewhere where she would be treated immediately for what her condition is.
“The public health in this country is so bad that no Government minister, no financier, their friends or their families would ever even drive in that General Hospital. Until you make it law that the Prime Minister must use the General Hospital, it will stay that way.
“You want to see traffic go away? Until you take away the blue lights (from ministers), the problem will never be solved.
“Take away those salaries that they enjoy, take away those tax breaks. If you have to pay the same prices we pay you wouldn’t go in the Parliament and talk stupidness. You would take the issues that are affecting the people because you would be people too and it will be affecting you.
“When we say the Member of Parliament must live in the constituency they are representing you don’t have to line up to tell them about mosquito and flood because they living it too,” said Alexander.
He said Trinidad and Tobago is a country that is broken by deliberate design from the top down.
Alexander said the PEP has a list of 21 policies, that if implemented, would see vast improvements in the operations of the country and a more comfortable way of living for citizens.
“Long ago, the average welder or mason could have bought a house. You cannot buy a house now. Some people in the banks are turning you down for a mortgage and they can’t get mortgage themselves.
“The cost of living in this country, the money that you earn and what you can get from that money is insane.
“You need a government that speaks to you on the cost of living. How do we make your cost of living smaller and smaller so your savings can get bigger and bigger and your investments can get more and more? That is what you need to be asking. You should be fed up of the politics of race and the politics of stunting.”
He claimed the State has the ability to build and assist citizens in owning their own homes with zero deposit or interest for 30 years on $1.5 million.
“This will allow minimum wage owners to own a home. The science says where home ownership is high, crime is low, the family sticks together, the communities knit together, culture develops and people are happy.”
He also criticised Government’s San Fernando Waterfront Development Project.
“The money that they want to spend on San Fernando Waterfront can build all the Government buildings in the centre of this island.
That will make all Government services 15 minutes from any corner of Trinidad and Tobago and end the three and four hours of traffic that people sit in every single day to go to work in Port of Spain,” said Alexander.