INDEPENDENT Senator Paul Richards has pleaded with the relevant authorities to put 'pepper spray' into the hands of women and the vulnerable, warning yesterday that the country will be terrorised by more rape and other heinous crimes unless action is taken.
Richards, who seemed exasperated in bringing a private motion to the Senate, said he had come to "beg" on behalf of victims and their families, as well as the vulnerable, for the Government to legalise some non-lethal weapons, specifically pepper spray, as a response to growing crime.
Only last Thursday, Trinidad and Tobago was left reeling with the discovery of the decomposing body of 22-year-old Andrea Bharatt, who went missing after boarding what she believed to be an "H" taxi on the Arima Old Road, on January 29.
Last November, 18-year-old Ashanti Riley was also abducted and killed after getting into a 'ph' vehicle on Sunshine Avenue, San Juan.
Richards said the time for empty condolences to the parents of these and other victims is past and Government must at least show that it is willing to give women a "fighting chance". He said weapons like pepper spray were not intended to be a "panacea" or "cure all" but noted that some officials had a concern that the items could be dangerous in the hands of criminals.
However, criminals already had guns and knives, he said, and were "raping and abusing daily, with impunity".
He called on the Government to bring forth the necessary legislation "in the shortest possible time" and said the State should at least give women "hope", by giving them "a fighting chance".
T&T was past the proverbial tipping point, he said, and citizens were now having disturbing conversations about taking the law into their own hands.
"People are fed up," Richards said, having stated earlier that T&T also faces challenges in the criminal justice system and a "patriarchal" attitude towards women, viewing them as "chattel".
Like much of the public calling on Government to deal with crime, Richards also called for rape to become a non-bailable offence and suggested that it bail is allowed, that the alleged offender be outfitted with an ankle bracelet.
Richards said between 2000 and 2019, 743 women were killed in T&T, of which 36.7 per cent of the crimes were attributed to domestic violence situations.
He further stated that between 2000 and 2019, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) received 6,047 reports of rape. Of that, 73.4 per cent of victims were between seven and 24 years old.
Rapists were on the roam, Richards said, and women had a right to protect themselves but did not have the tools.
Rambharat: Lethal
Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat, in responding to Richards said "we all" would have lived through the trauma of the recent murders of young women and crime but the legalisation of pepper spray was no "simple matter".
The legislation could not simply be brought to Parliament and passed, he said, noting that getting the items into the hands of the TTPS was a lengthy process.
He said it took "decades" for pepper spray to be made available to the TTPS and it only reached that arm of National Security last November.
Pepper spray was used by the TTPS, under the law, for the first time in January 2021.
Rhambarat said pepper spray, which uses an extract of the chili pepper that he said is more deadly than T&T's famed Moruga Scorpion Pepper, can be "more lethal than a firearm in the wrong hands".
He said no one should leave the Senate thinking that the Government was not concerned but the legalisation of the spray had to pass through several channels, including the National Security Council (NSC).