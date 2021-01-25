Police used non-lethal force weapons to successfully subdue and detain two suspects who were acting violently and resisting arrest in two separate incidents on Saturday.
In the first incident, police used pepper spray to subdue a man at Morvant who allegedly became aggressive when he was being issued a ticket for failure to wear a mask in public.
In another incident, officers were proceeding along Pelican Extension, Morvant, around 2.30 p.m. when they observed a group of men liming under a bamboo grove at side of the road.
Some of the men were allegedly not wearing face masks.
Officers enquired about the reason why they were not wearing face masks in public.
One of the men became irate and allegedly behaved in an aggressive and disorderly manner towards the police officers, and refused to give his name in the issuing of a ticket.
The officers attempted to arrest the man for disorderly behaviour when a struggle ensued.
In keeping with Use of Force Policy, pepper spray was used on the suspect.
He was arrested and charged with disorderly behaviour and resisting arrest, and was also issued a fixed penalty notice for failing to wear a face mask.
In the second incident a taser to subdue a man at Couva, as officers investigated a road traffic incident.
Around 3.45 p.m. PC Mahabir and a party of officers of the Couva Police Station, responded to a report when they observed a vehicle which had crashed onto a gate.
The officers eventually went to the home of the driver of the vehicle who was allegedly abusive to them.
Police said the man advanced toward them in a violent manner.
PC Marcus and a party of officers came to the officers’ assistance and used a taser gun to subdue the suspect.
The suspect was taken to the Couva Health Facility, then transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital for further test regarding injuries caused by the vehicular accident.
Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith introduced the use of non–lethal weapons, like pepper spray and tasers, to bridge the gap between firearms and batons, as he said, these give officers an intermediate option for situations that do not require the use of lethal force.
These incidents align with the TTPS’ updated Use of Force Policy which allows for non-lethal weapons to used when persons are being aggressive, threatening, resisting arrests, assaulting police or other persons.