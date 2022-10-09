Perks of the job

When Government ministers talk of sacrifice, people often retort: why don’t you sacrifice, given your salary and perks?
Here’s a look at the figures:
lSalary — $41,030
lUnder the terms prescribed by the Salary Review Commission (SRC) for ministers, Medical Costs: entitlement to medical treatment and prescribed drugs for self, spouse and unmarried children under the age of 18 at any healthcare facility under the Regional Health Authority.
Where such medical attention/treatment is not available at such health facility, the costs at any hospital in Trinidad and Tobago to be met by the State.
Overseas medical treatment is limited to treatment not available locally, and Cabinet approval is required.
lIn addition, all Members of Parliament (including ministers) can claim refunds for medical expenses through the Parliament for a maximum of $200,000 annually.
lMinisters’ expenses for official entertainment are paid by the State.
lMinisters are entitled to vacation leave payment where they don’t take vacation due, which is 30 calendar days annually. (The SRC does not make any provision for vacation leave for Members of Parliament, only for ministers).
lMPs (including ministers) receive tax-free concessions (exemption on Custom duties, motor vehicle tax and VAT) for the purchase of private vehicles which they used for official duties, for which they also receive a travel upkeep allowance.
lAll MPs (including ministers) receive a gratuity of 20 per cent of all they have earned during the parliamentary term.
lPension is guaranteed after five years’ service and it goes up depending on length of service.