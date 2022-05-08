Applications for licences for two fetes, scheduled to be held during Point Fortin Borough celebrations, were denied by the court on Friday.
“Naked in Foam”, which advertised as “Bikini meets Foam”, was expected to feature local artistes and an all-star DJ cast.
It was scheduled to be held from midnight until midday Saturday.
“Capsule Jouvert” was advertised as an all-inclusive event. It was scheduled from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday.
The applications for the occasional dancehall and occasional bar licences filed by a representative for the “Naked in Foam” fete and the application for an occasional dancehall licence brought for “Capsule Jouvert” were heard before the licensing committee on Thursday.
The applications were denied. However, the decisions were appealed by those affiliated to the fetes and the matters for both came up for hearing before the Point Fortin court on Friday.
Magistrate Alicia Chankar led evidence during the enquiries.
Police prosecutor Sheldon Salazar raised objections as he cited health concerns given the present Covid-19 pandemic and the number of people (more than 1,000) expected to attend the events.
He also objected, in both matters, to there being no Environmental Management Authority (EMA) and Copyright Music Organisation of Trinidad and Tobago (CoTT) approvals.
Salazar also raised issue over the late filing of the applications, on May 3, which did not allow sufficient time for the relevant investigations to be done by the police before Thursday’s hearing before the licensing committee.
Fire Service officers also cited safety concerns given the number of attendees and the size of the venue.
At the end of the matters, Chankar denied the licences for both fetes.