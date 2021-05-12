An employee of the Princes Town branch of Persad’s Superstore Branch in Princes Town opposite Bright Ideas, has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.
According to a statement released by the Store’s management team on Wednesday afternoon, an employee in its accounts department tested positive for the virus on Monday. The store was notified of this on Tuesday.
The employee is warded at the Augustus Long Hospital.
In a statement, the business indicated that following information about the positive case, the store was closed and sanitized.
“Persad’s Superstore Ltd High Street Princes Town has proactively taken all necessary immediate measures to close the specific store and commence a process of stringent sanitization in line with the stipulated guidance of the designated outsourced experts as well as liaising and cooperating with the Ministry of Health with regards to all information they require.” it said.
It added that while the store has taken all necessary precautions and followed designated procedure, there are inherent risks in operating a supermarket during a pandemic.
“To date we have been following all the necessary protocols, policies and procedures as advised by the Ministry of Health as well as industry best practices. However, there is the inherent risk given the nature of the levels of public interactions in operating a supermarket within this pandemic.”
“At this time all information regarding our Persad’s Superstore location opposite Bright Ideas in Princes Town can be accessed via our social media page. The health and safety of our employees and customers is paramount and we are committed to doing all necessary in combating the transmission and spread of COVID-19,” it said.