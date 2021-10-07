A Maraval family is calling on National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds to implement measures to deter speeding and dangerous driving in his own community, after their beloved family pet was run over by his security detail.
A member of the family, who asked not to be named, detailed the incident which claimed the life of her pet pompek, Marleyt, which she said had been a part of her family for 11 years.
The incident occurred on Wednesday evening as Hinds was being escorted to his home in the same community.
The woman, in a Facebook post, said Hinds' entourage was driving erratically through the neighborhood and hit the small dog before rolling over it. The dog was killed instantly.
"Then they drove off and acted like nothing happened. They didn't stop, they didn't get out. They left my dead dog in the road," she said.
The woman told the Express that she accepted some responsibility for the incident as the dog was outside of her property.
However, she said Hinds' entourage sped dangerously around a corner, making it impossible to stop or slow down in time to avoid the dog which was at the side of the road.
She said security camera footage showed the dog at the side of the road waiting for the vehicles to pass.
"He was not in the middle of the road; he did not run across the road. He saw the car coming and he stood at the side of the road and Mr Hinds' entourage literally just rolled over him. This was not at the side of a main road or a highway. This was in a residential community."
After the incident she said she called Hinds and was told he did not know anything about it and that the security detail denied hitting the dog.
She said they only admitted hitting the dog after security footage was provided.
The woman said she did not blame Hinds as he was not behind the wheel of the vehicle but she was disappointed in the way the incident was handled as no effort was made to contact her and the dog was left in the street.
Additionally, she said the incident highlighted the need for safer driving practices as Hinds' detail was driving too fast through a residential community.
"What if that was a child?" she questioned.
"Every single neighbor that I called to try to get footage, every single one concluded that they drive insanely in the area. I would like them to stop driving like that. Enforce speed limits, put up signs, something like that because that could have been a child at the side of the road."
The woman said she removed her Facebook post about the incident because of "trolls" but said anyone who believes she is overreacting and that it was "just a dog" have never had a pet who they considered part of their family.
"A dog is not just a dog. I don't expect everyone to understand it, I guess they just do not care about animals like that. But this is what he meant to us, he was a part of our family and he did not deserve that. And it may have been 'just a dog' in this instance but it could have been something else."
Hinds could not be reached for comment but he acknowledged the incident via a comment on the woman's Facebook post saying he was asleep in the vehicle and did not know what had happened. He offered the woman an apology.
"This was indeed unfortunate. As I told you I was sound asleep on my way home, so I knew nothing of it. If I was aware at that time, I would have come out and enquired as to who was possibly the owner.
"Once I found out that it was you, I would have come to your home, expressed regret and issued a sincere apology. I do understand your hurt and distress and I apologize for this incident. I will refer this matter to their Chief for his attention. Since you spoke to me last night, I spoke to the guys who were with me; and they all expressed deep regrets and apologies. Please accept all our apologies."