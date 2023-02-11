A Penal man was shot dead and his dog wounded by gunfire on Friday night.
Nick Pathay, 53, of Ali Avenue, Batchyia Village, was found with multiple gunshot injuries on the floor in his house.
His dog was found with a gunshot wound to the left eye.
A police report said that the 55-year-old wife of Pathay said that at around 11.20 p.m. she was lying in her bed together with her husband when they heard their dog barking outside their home.
Her husband got off the bed to investigate and went outside their house.
She heard several explosions and later when she checked the premises, she observed her husband lying motionless on the floor at the front of their house. Penal police officers responded and observed the body of Pathay, lying on his belly in a crouched position blood on his back, left hand and left leg.
Police officers said the dog was tied to a concrete partition to the front of the premises bleeding from a gunshot wound to its left eye.
Several nine millimetre spent shells were seen on the floor in the front porch area and the front wooden door broken down.
Detectives of the Homicide Bureau of Region III also responded and are continuing investigations.