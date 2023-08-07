“Peter pay for Paul and Paul pay for all,” said Michael Sooknanan, the grandfather of eight-year-old Kalum St Bernard, who is currently at the Sangre Grande Hospital where he remained in stable condition last night after being shot in the chest on Friday.
Asked yesterday how he felt about what happened, he replied, “I just rather be silent right now.
“The only thing I have to say to them gunmen and them is to give the children a chance. You cannot be killing out the youths and shooting at them. They are coming in now and shooting children and all kind of thing. That cannot be right.”
Sooknanan, 49, believes the gunmen came for him. Police said that around 10.17 p.m. Kalum, his mother, Naomi St Bernard, 29, and his younger brother, aged four, were at their home in Emon Trace in Valencia when they heard noises outside the house.
The children’s mother decided to check and opened the front door of the small wooden house. She quickly closed it back when she saw two gunmen outside.
The men, using 9mm pistols, opened fire on the house.
Bullets pierced the plywood walls of the house.
One hit Kalum to the left side of his chest while his mother was grazed on her back. They had both been standing behind the door when the gunmen opened fire.
The mother then received help from a neighbour, who took her and the boy to the Sangre Grande Hospital.
Police said he was attended to and was in stable condition last night.
Police said, following the incident, they canvassed the area on Friday night and returned on Saturday morning to look for the two gunmen but to no avail.
The Express visited the house yesterday and met Sooknanan. There are no street-lights or paved roads in the squatting area which consists of houses made mostly of plywood.
Sooknanan said that the boy’s mother was not at home as she was at her son’s bedside keeping an eye on his recovery yesterday. He said the house was targeted because “they were after me”.
“Listen. It was a case of Peter pay for Paul and Paul pay for all,” he said.
He said that he was somewhere else in the Emon Lane area and heard the gunshots that night but only realised that his step-daughter and grandson were injured after she called him.
He said that he immediately arranged for a car to take them to hospital that night.
Sooknanan said he had built the small house for his step-daughter and her children but believed that the gunmen thought he lived there as well.
“They shoot the boy on the right side of his chest. He is a nice child, though. Always at the side of his mother,” he said,
“Right now his mother and aunt and grandmother (my ex-wife) is taking turns keeping watch at him at the hospital but everybody, even the police, tell me that he is going okay,” he said.