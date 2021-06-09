A Petit Valley man has been charged with the murder of a 20 year-old-man and other offences.
Asa Ash, 30, of Simeon Road, was charged on June 9 with the offences of murder Joshua Robles, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, and common assault.
The charges were laid following advice to homicide detectives from Acting Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Joan Honore-Paul.
On May 29, around 8.50 p.m. police officers responded to a report of explosions at 4th Street, Sparrow Drive, Simeon Road, Petit Valley.
They observed Robles unresponsive in the living room of his apartment.
Police inquiries revealed, that around 8 p.m., Robles and a woman were entering their yard, when they were accosted by an armed man.
The armed man fired several shots, which struck Robles.
When Robles attempted to run, the armed man pursued him and continued to fire.
Robles ran into his apartment where he collapsed.
Crime scene personnel processed the scene and retrieved 15 nine-millimetre spent shell casings, three rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition, and other items of evidential value.
On May 30, Ash was arrested by officers attached to the Four Roads CID.