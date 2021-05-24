A Petit Valley woman was killed in a knife-fight in the kitchen with another female relative on Sunday.
Nikeisha Patrice Simone Allen, 36, died while undergoing treatment at the hospital for a stab wound in the chest.
Allen was a casual employee of the Diego Martin Regional Corporation.
The stabbing occurred at her home where the suspect also resides at Simeon Road.
Police have taken a woman into custody.
A police report said that at around 6.15 p.m. Allen and the relative were at home when they had an altercation.
Officers were told that the suspect was in the kitchen washing dishes and cutlery, and at the time was washing a knife, when Allen threw dirty water on her.
A struggled ensued and Allen was stabbed in the chest.
Police were contacted and Cpl Edwards, PCs Gilkes and Roberts of the WDTF responded.
Officers met Allen’s brother, Kevon, and other relatives taking her for medical attention at the St James Infirmary.
However, she died while being treated.
Investigators retrieved from the crime scene four knives, a white towel, multi-coloured skirt and green top with blood.
Sgt Brisbane of the Western Division, Insp Lynch, Sgt Ramsumair, and Cpl Phillip of the Homicide Bureau.
WPC Morgan-Job is continuing investigations.