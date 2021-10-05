A private hire (PH) driver who targeted and robbed female passengers is in custody.
The woman, from Eastern Quarry, Laventille, was detained on Sunday morning by a team of officers led by PC Chinpire and PC Greene of the Besson Street Police Station.
The officers were investigating several reports over the last four weeks in which female passengers would get into a gold-coloured Nissan Alemera, along Independence Square in Port of Spain, to be taken to Morvant.
However, upon reaching the vicinity of Eastern Quarry, the women would be robbed and ordered out of the vehicle.
Some reports indicated there was a male accomplice, the Express was told.
The officers conducted enquiries which led them to detain the woman.
She is to be placed on identification parades, following which she will be charged.