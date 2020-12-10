A 32-year-old PH Driver, of Gran Couva, was granted $150,000 bail when he appeared virtually before a Couva Magistrate yesterday charged with sexual penetration of a minor.
He will reappear before the Court on January 6 next year.
The man was charged with two counts of sexual penetration of a minor following an investigation led by WPC Wilson of the Central Division Child Protection Unit (CPU).
WPC Wilson launched enquiries into a report made by a 17-year-old girl in June that while travelling in a PH taxi to be taken to her home, the driver went off route, where he took her to a lonely area and allegedly sexually assaulted her against her will.
The suspect was later arrested and charged on December 8.