A ‘ph’ taxi driver fought to the death to keep his car from thieves on Monday night.
Anthony Andrews, 60, of Pleasantville, was shot and killed by criminals pretending to be travelling passengers.
A passenger in Andrews’ Suzuki Ciaz said he was seated in the rear seat when at around 7.20 p.m., Andrews stopped on Ibis Lane to pick up two men who appeared to be in their early 20s.
One of the men sat in the front passenger seat and the other in the rear seat behind Andrews.
The man in the rear seat pulled out a firearm and announced a robbery.
He took from the passenger a cell phone valued at $7,000, $3,000 (TT), and $1,000 (US).
The men forced Andrews to stop and ordered him and his passenger out of his vehicle.
Andrews struggled with the thieves and the gun-toting criminal opened fire on Andrews.
As Andrews fell to the ground, the criminals re-entered the vehicle and sped off.
Police were contacted and an all-points bulletin was issued for the vehicle.
Officers of the Southern Division Task Force and other units carried out searches for the vehicle but they were futile.