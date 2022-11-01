A PH driver was ambushed and shot during rush hour yesterday morning in El Dorado.
Police said around 8.30 a.m., the driver, who was identified up to last night only as Patches, had parked his burgundy-coloured Nissan Sentra along Govia Street, El Dorado, and was awaiting passengers near the Priority Bus Route.
As he stood near his car, a gold-coloured Sentra stopped in front of him.
Four men wearing masks got out and rushed after Patches, who ran towards the Bus Route when he saw them. The gunmen ran after him and shot him several times about the body in full view of schoolchildren and adults who scampered at the sight of the gunmen.
Maxi-taxi drivers plying both the Eastern Main Road and Bus Route slowed down and stopped near the scene of the shooting as well.
Police said some on-lookers were so scared they bundled into Patches’ car as they tried to escape being shot themselves.
The gunmen then fled the scene in the Sentra they had arrived in during the attack which occurred in under one minute.
Business proprietors who had just opened that morning quickly shuttered their doors after hearing the gunshots while several others called the police.
Officers from the Arouca Police Station arrived on the scene and took the man to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where he remained in critical condition up to last night.
Arouca CID officers are continuing investigation.