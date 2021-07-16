A 'ph' taxi driver who admitted to a magistrate to sexual assault of a teenaged girl was fined $5,000 and ordered to pay $15,000 compensation to the victim.
Yamandeo Harrypersad, of Williamsville, was given the order when he faced Princes Town magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine on Thursday.
Harrypersad was arrested and charged by WPC Romilly, of the South-Western Division Child Protection Unit (CPU).
On March 22, the 14-year-old victim reported to police police that she was sexually assaulted by a man.
CPU detectives were told that the incident occurred on that date while the victim was travelling with her father in a taxi driven by Harrypersad.
She reported that the offence was committed when her father stepped out of the vehicle.
Harrypersad was charged with the offence of sexual touching of a child.
The investigation was spearheaded by W/Superintendent of Police
Claire Guy-Alleyne and Insp Khan.