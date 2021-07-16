Harrypersad

A 'ph' taxi driver who admitted to a magistrate to sexual assault of a teenaged girl was fined $5,000 and ordered to pay $15,000 compensation to the victim.

Yamandeo Harrypersad, of Williamsville, was given the order when he faced  Princes Town magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine on Thursday.

Harrypersad was arrested and charged by WPC Romilly, of the South-Western Division Child Protection Unit (CPU). 

On March 22, the 14-year-old victim reported to police police that she was sexually assaulted by a man.

CPU detectives were told that the incident occurred on that date while the victim was travelling with her father in a taxi driven by Harrypersad.

She reported that the offence was committed when her father stepped out of the vehicle.

Harrypersad was charged with the offence of sexual touching of a child.

The investigation was spearheaded by W/Superintendent of Police

Claire Guy-Alleyne and Insp Khan.

