David Samuel Rahaman

IT was just last month that an attempt was reportedly made on the life of 47-year-old pharmacist David Samuel Rahaman outside his business place in Petit Valley.

At that time he managed to escape his attackers.

On Saturday night however, he was not so lucky. Around 7 p.m., police said, Rahaman, owner of The Chemist at West Hills was shot and killed as he was driving out his Hyderabad Street, St James, home.

Investigating officers said as Rahaman pulled out the driveway of his home, his Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) was fired upon by gunmen who then escaped.

Even after being shot, Rahaman managed to drive a short distance but eventually crashed the vehicle. Residents in the area who heard the commotion later found him with a number of bullet wounds before contacted police.

When they arrived at the scene, officers said Rahaman was still breathing but by the time he was taken to hospital for treatment, he was pronounced dead.

Officers said last month, gunmen fired at Rahaman outside his pharmacy located along Morne Coco Road.

His killing has taken the murder toll for the year so far to 12.

Officers said they have not yet established a motive for the killing.

