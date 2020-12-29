Former political leader of the Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) Phillip Edward Alexander says he is throwing his full support behind the United National Congress (UNC).
In a telephone interview with the Express Alexander said he intends to formally apply and become a UNC party member.
He said he made this decision because a unity is the only way to get rid of the People's National Movement (PNM) Government.
"When we add the numbers in the last election, if all of us had stood together the PNM would not be the Government, we have to decide now what do we want-a functional country or hand it over to the pupeteers of the PNM," he said.
Alexander said he does not want nor expect anything in exchange for lending support to the UNC.
Asked if he intends to fill out an application for membership he said "I'm going to join the party, I need to make a point that this is not me pelting a stone,".
