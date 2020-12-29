About 100 employees of the State-owned Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre in St Ann’s are fa­cing temporary lay-offs from January 4 to March 4.

The Communication Workers’ Union (CWU), which represents the Hilton staff, is now calling on the Government to intervene to stop the lay-offs or it will take the matter to the Industrial Court as the decision did not follow good industrial relations practice.

CWU secretary general Clyde Elder said yesterday the union received the shocking news of the temporary lay-offs on Monday when it met the hotel management to discuss what it thought would have been “scheduling” for the month of January.