YOU may be able to purchase a smartphone or a laptop for $1 today, a telecommunications provider has claimed.
According to the Star Network, the $1 offer will be available as part of the official launch of its mobile network, the Blue Mobile Network, today.
The launch event is scheduled to take place at Level 2, Invaders Bay Tower, located adjacent to MovieTowne in Port of Spain.
“Star Network is committed to revolutionising the mobile industry in Trinidad and Tobago by providing unparalleled service quality and exceptional value to its customers,” the telecommunications provider stated in a release.
“As part of the launch celebration, Star Network will be distributing high-quality smartphones and laptops to every new subscriber (Parents and school students firstly) for only one dollar each,” it stated.
According to Star Network, the Blue Mobile Network “leverages the robust infrastructure of an existing mobile network, ensuring seamless connectivity and reliable service across the nation”.
“Subscribers can expect an exceptional user experience, whether they are browsing the Internet, streaming their favourite content, or connecting with friends and family,” it stated.
”Trinidad and Tobago deserves a mobile network that truly understands the needs and aspirations of its people. We are thrilled to introduce the Blue Mobile Network, designed to empower our customers and deliver a premium mobile experience,” said Star Network’s chief executive officer Keron Les Pierre.
“We are committed to providing high-quality service, competitive plans, and remarkable customer support,” Les Pierre said.
During today’s launch event, attendees are expected to have the opportunity to explore the advanced features of the Blue Mobile Network and experience first-hand the speed and coverage it offers.
“Knowledgeable representatives will be available to answer any questions and assist in the activation process.
“The Blue Mobile Network launch will mark a significant milestone in Trinidad and Tobago’s mobile landscape, bringing choice and affordability to customers across the nation,” the release stated.
“Star Network’s commitment to customer satisfaction and cutting-edge technology will ensure that subscribers can stay connected and thrive in an increasingly digital world,” it stated.
Star Network said, with its “commitment to exceptional quality, reliability, and affordability”, it aims to “connect people and communities, enabling them to achieve their full potential in an increasingly digital world”.