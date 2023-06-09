Star Network

YOU may be able to purchase a smartphone or a laptop for $1 today, a telecommunications provider has claimed.

According to the Star Network, the $1 offer will be available as part of the official launch of its mobile network, the Blue Mobile Network, today.

The launch event is scheduled to take place at Level 2, Invaders Bay Tower, located adjacent to MovieTowne in Port of Spain.

“Star Network is committed to revolutionising the mobile industry in Trinidad and Tobago by providing unparalleled service quality and exceptional value to its customers,” the telecommunications provider stated in a release.

“As part of the launch celebration, Star Network will be distributing high-quality smartphones and laptops to every new subscriber (Parents and school students firstly) for only one dollar each,” it stated.

According to Star Network, the Blue Mobile Network “leverages the robust infrastructure of an existing mobile network, ensuring seamless connectivity and reliable service across the nation”.

“Subscribers can expect an exceptional user experience, whether they are browsing the Internet, streaming their favourite content, or connecting with friends and family,” it stated.

”Trinidad and Tobago deserves a mobile network that truly understands the needs and aspirations of its people. We are thrilled to introduce the Blue Mobile Network, designed to empower our customers and deliver a premium mobile experience,” said Star Network’s chief executive officer Keron Les Pierre.

“We are committed to providing high-quality service, competitive plans, and remarkable customer support,” Les Pierre said.

During today’s launch event, attendees are expected to have the opportunity to explore the advanced features of the Blue Mobile Network and experience first-hand the speed and coverage it offers.

“Knowledgeable representatives will be available to answer any questions and assist in the activation process.

“The Blue Mobile Network launch will mark a significant milestone in Trinidad and Tobago’s mobile landscape, bringing choice and affordability to customers across the nation,” the release stated.

“Star Network’s commitment to customer satisfaction and cutting-edge technology will ensure that subscribers can stay connected and thrive in an increasingly digital world,” it stated.

Star Network said, with its “commitment to exceptional quality, reliability, and affordability”, it aims to “connect people and communities, enabling them to achieve their full potential in an increasingly digital world”.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

$1.6m road fix for Gasparillo

$1.6m road fix for Gasparillo

Once finished, the repair of the Bonne Aventure landslip in Gasparillo will cost the Government $1.6 million.

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan, who was on-site with his team when he spoke to members of the media yesterday, confirmed the value.

Two more murders: toll now 250

Two more murders: toll now 250

TWO more men were shot and killed in separate incidents early yesterday, bringing the country’s murder toll for the year so far to 250.

For the corresponding period last year the murder toll stood at 223.

The latest victims are Tevin Campbell, 31, and 19-year-old Arnim “Indian” Karim.

Kamala pledges over US$100m to help region

Kamala pledges over US$100m to help region

“Regional security and regional energy security” were the focus of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s “comprehensive intervention” at yesterday’s high-level meeting with US Vice-President Kamala Harris and Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (Caricom), in Nassau, Bahamas.

FIX CRIME

FIX CRIME

Why haven’t successive governments been able to get a handle on crime?

This was one of several questions posed at the BBC World Questions: Trinidad and Tobago event on Wednesday.

The event was held at the Central Bank Auditorium, Port of Spain, and the panel consisted of BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond, Energy Minister Stuart Young, The University of the West Indies (The UWI) eco­nomist Dr Marlene Attz, Heroes Foundation CEO Lawrence Arjoon and Tabaquite Member of Parliament Anita Haynes.

Atlantic to restart idled LNG unit

Atlantic to restart idled LNG unit

Trinidad and Tobago aims to restart an idled liquefied natural gas (LNG) unit by the first quarter of 2027 after agreeing to restructure the facility’s ownership and negotiate new gas supplies, according to three people with knowledge of the plans.

Recommended for you