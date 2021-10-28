Photocopies or cellphone photos of Covid-19 immunisation cards will be accepted as proof of vaccination for entry into Covid-19 “safe zones”.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh gave the assurance yesterday and said the relevant authorities have been advised that these methods can be used.
“Under the Inter-Ministerial team, which includes the (Trinidad and Tobago Police Service), the (Chief Medical Officer) has indicated to the TTPS and public health inspectors that yes, photocopies and electronic copies on your phones will be accepted,” he said.
On the issue of lost vaccination cards, Deyalsingh said people can go back to the site where they were vaccinated or to their local County Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) office to request a replacement.
Deyalsingh also urged those who are vaccine-hesitant to make use of a new hotline that has been set up.
The hotline, 607-VAXX (8299), is a collaborative effort between the Non-Communicable Diseases Alliance of Trinidad and Tobago headed by Dr Karen Sealy, and the Pan American Health Organisation.
The hotline is being manned by volunteer doctors from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Doctors will be on hand to respond to concerns or answer questions, particularly from people who are living with non-communicable diseases.
Deyalsingh said any information disclosed via the hotline will remain in the strictest confidence.
Care fairs
Additionally, he said information will also be available at the ministry’s “care fairs” which will be open on Fridays and Saturdays at six sites throughout T&T.
“Anyone can come in, vaccinated or unvaccinated, and get information. If you want to be vaccinated against Covid-19, it will be made available after you listen and ask your questions,” he said.
“And we will also be administering the seasonal flu vaccine at those sites. The seasonal flu vaccine is now available at all health centres throughout Trinidad and Tobago.
“It’s an annual vaccine, so if you got one earlier this year, that was for last year’s flu season. So if you got one in January, February, March of 2021, you still have to get one for the new viruses circulating in October.”