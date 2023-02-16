With so many all-inclusive events this weekend, one of the expected stand-outs, 'Phuket' takes place tomorrow.
The event is the brainchild of James Rivas-Caesar, General Manager of Friction Entertainment, and is being held at The Anchorage in Chaguaramas.
Prior to the pandemic, it had become one of the must-attend parties of the season, and after three years, the team behind the event is once again hoping to recapture the magic that made them stand out.
Patrons will have access to at least 11 bars onsite, with one such bar being the much-coveted self-serve bar, where patrons can enter and pour themselves any amount of the drink of their choice from premium brands such as Ciroc, Absolute, Hennessy, and various types of whiskey.
There is also expected to be a “bucket-bar” service, where patrons in large groups can be brought drinks upon request.
In addition to a mobile alcohol cart, which will be moved through the less trafficked areas of the party, ensures that drinks and vibes are always flowing.
The other stand out will be the premium cuisine served, with at least eight food stations.
In the past, patrons have been treated to such meals such BBQ beef and pork ribs, roast and pepper pork, fish and chips, wantons, wings, a full salad bar, and much more.
"After two long years of the pandemic we are looking forward to welcoming back everyone to the Phuket experience, to the premium feting experience, to the Carnival experience. We know there are many events and many people may be wondering which to attend, but we try to distinguish ourselves and make it a must-attend event if you will.
We have premium drinks, wide food options, and great people. Our guests that come every year, from local and international areas, always have that 'vibe' and always enjoy themselves. In local parlance, there's no stush thing. And it's just a safe place where we all go and where we all enjoy ourselves. Also, one of the main ways we separate ourselves from others is that we have areas set aside for self-service with premium drinks. You can mix what you what, and how you want, and don't have to wait or depend on a bartender if that's for you. Plus, it's just a good and welcoming atmosphere. We want you to feel like you're among friends and family, even if you don't anyone there. Feel free to come up to me, to the team, and introduce yourselves. We will welcome you all personally and we love interacting with everyone," Rivas Caesar said.
Tickets for the event can be purchased at the website www.securetix.com, or via 868-472-5050.