The Ministry of Education wishes to advise that Secondary Schools throughout Trinidad and Tobago will physically re-open on October 4,for fully vaccinated students of Forms 4 to 6, for both teaching and practical sessions.
Arrangements to facilitate teaching and learning at these institutions are ongoing, and the Reopening Guidelines will be made available to Principals within the coming week.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Education, teachers and fully vaccinated students of this cohort are expected to report to schools physically for classes.