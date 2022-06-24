Piarco International Airport has been ranked the best in the Caribbean.
The Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (AATT) made the announcement in a news release on Wednesday, following the favourable ranking given by Skytrax, a United Kingdom-based international air transport rating organisation.
And with respect to Central America and the Caribbean, Piarco International Airport was ranked third best airport, edged out by Panama’s Tocumen International Airport and Costa Rica’s San Jose International Airport.
AATT general manager Hayden Newton said: “These accomplishments are as a result of the perseverance and resilience of our employees, who continue to work diligently, despite prevailing challenges, to ensure that we consistently achieve high standards of safety and security while demonstrating operational efficiency and service excellence.”
He added: “These accolades are significant not just for the Authority but also for the nation of Trinidad and Tobago, and give us competitive advantage within the Caribbean region.”