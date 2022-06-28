Tropical Storm Warning #5
Issuance time Monday 5:12 AM
Description: At 5:00 am this morning, the centre of Potential Cyclone Two was located near 9.3ºN latitude 55.2ºW longitude or about 680 km East of Trinidad.
The system is moving toward the west near 23 mph (37 km/h), and a westward or west-north-westward motion is expected for the next few days.
On the forecast track, the system will pass near or over portions of the southern Windward Islands tonight. As a result, Trinidad and Tobago remains under a Tropical Storm Warning.
⚠️A Tropical Storm Warning means that storm conditions are likely over the warning area within 36 hours.
⚠️Periods of heavy to intense showers and/or thunderstorms are likely, which can result in rainfall accumulations in excess of 100mm.
⚠️Gusty winds in excess of 70km/hr can be expected. These wind gusts are capable of breaking tree branches, displacing unsecured roofs and loose outdoor objects, and can even topple over unhealthy trees.
⚠️The risk of landslides/landslips is likely in areas so prone and sea conditions can become occasionally rough.
An update will be issued at 8am.
According to the National Hurricane Center in the US, which is tracking the system:
Overnight satellite imagery indicates that the disturbance continues to struggle.
While there is a ball of convection near the best surface center, GOES 1-min data shows no signs of a well-defined center, and the mid-level circulation seems displaced a degree or more west of the low-level wave axis. Maximum winds are held at 35 kt for this advisory, pending Air Force Hurricane Hunter data later this morning.
The system appears to have sped up, with a rough motion estimate of 280/20 kt. A strong ridge to the north should keep the disturbance moving generally westward or west-northwestward at a quick pace through the forecast period.
It is a close call on whether or not the system can stay far enough offshore of South America to become a tropical cyclone and potentially strengthen, or if it moves inland over South America and eventually forms later in the southwestern Caribbean Sea.
The new NHC forecast brushes most of the coast of Venezuela, and consequently shows little change in strength for a couple of days as a low-end tropical storm.
After that time, low shear and warm waters could support the system becoming a hurricane over the southwestern Caribbean Sea, but that will largely depend on what's left of the system after interacting with land. No changes were made to the end of the forecast with such high uncertainty.
KEY MESSAGES:
1. Heavy rainfall is expected across the Windward Islands and northeastern Venezuela tonight through Wednesday. Localized flash flooding will be possible.
2. Winds to tropical-storm-force are expected over portions of the southern Windward Islands tonight. Tropical storm conditions are possible along the northeastern coast of Venezuela tonight and Wednesday, and on Bonaire by Wednesday evening.
3. There is higher-than-normal uncertainty on the system's forecast intensity once it reaches the southwestern Caribbean Sea late Thursday and Friday, which will depend on how much it interacts with land from tonight through Thursday.