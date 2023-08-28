Pilots in pain

Pilots have been in pain for over a year and have been ignored by Labour Minister Stephen McClashie while the breakdown in the collective bargaining process intensified with no positive response to their pleas, says Trinidad and Tobago Airline Pilots Association (TTALPA) President Captain Craig Rahamut.
The Sunday Express yesterday reported that McClashie was called upon since July 2023 to intervene in the ongoing impasse between Caribbean Airlines (CAL) and TTALPA as the collective bargaining process had broken down.
Rahamut wrote to McClashie on July 13, 2023 – a month before CAL pilots engaged in sickout action.
He noted that TTALPA reported a trade dispute in accordance with the provisions of Section 51 (1) (b) of the Industrial Relations Act, Chapter 88:01 with CAL on December 8, 2021 over the breakdown of Negotiations of the Collective Agreement for the period 2015-2018.
Rahamut stated that TTALPA wrote to CAL’s vice president Human Resources Roger Berkeley on four occasions in 2022 (June 22, August 15, August 23, September 7) to follow up on scheduling negotiations meeting dates.
He added that the pilot body also followed up with the Labour Ministry’s officials namely Savarus Samuel and Sabrina Gomez and sent all documents.
No response
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, Rahamut said there was no reply from the Minister to their July letter.
Asked if TTALPA wrote to the Minister prior to this, he said they did so since last year.
“No attempt has been forthcoming to facilitate conciliatory talks or intervene by the Minister. Note our first submission of proposals was way back in October 2019,” he said.
He said December 2021 was the first time TTALPA wrote to the Labour Ministry.
“We have been following up consistently without success thereafter,” he said.
Asked if there was any confirmation that the Minister will be attending Wednesday’s meeting between CAL and TTALPA where negotiations are expected to continue, Rahamut said there was none.
“We have no such confirmation at this time....The last communication we have is that our next negotiation meeting will be Wednesday but the details on time and location haven’t been confirmed with us,” he said.
Rahamut is however “hopeful that the Ministry would fulfil its obligations in an impartial and unbiased manner, that’s all we ask”.
On August 18, 2023 TTALPA submitted a counter proposal to CAL asking for a ten per cent wage increase distributed over the period 2015 to 2020 and for all pilots’ benefits to be maintained including a minimum fly time of 75 hours monthly.
On August 15, 2023 Berkeley proposed to TTALPA a 7.5 per cent increase over the period but also what the pilots have described was a “paycut” with reduced flying hours from 75 to 60 hours.
They said this represented a 20 per cent slash in their salaries.
Berkeley’s proposal was met with 93 pilots falling sick en masse from August 18 to 20.
CAL obtained an injunction from the Industrial Court on August 21 ordering the pilots back to work and to stop calling in sick en masse.
Rahamut said TTALPA was still awaiting a response from CAL on their counter proposal.
Pilots underpaid
At a news conference on Thursday, CAL’s chief executive officer (CEO) Garvin Medera said for a number of years, including through the pandemic, pilots have received annual increments on their salaries.
“These negotiations are about additional pay rises over and above the annual rate,” he said.
He said pilots receive an annual salary increment of three per cent based on a 2015 agreement.
Medera said the pay increases they are negotiating for are above the increases the pilots receive every year since 2016 to present.
Rahamut however said pilots receive an annual performance incentive up to three per cent based on service, discipline and hours flown which is industry practice.
He said other staff also receive same, except it’s up to five per cent.
“Pilots around the world are paid similar and it’s a guarantee and not performance based, unlike us here at CAL,” he said.
“What we can confirm is no pilot or worker has been paid any $500,000 bonus for the period 2015 to present or has been given $3 million to share as is alleged some of the management has had this luxury,” he added.
Asked if CAL pilots are the lowest paid in the region, Rahamut said they are underpaid.
“CAL pilots and staff are underpaid. In fact CAL pilots are on average paid 41 per cent of what their counterparts in similar airlines get and this was before some airlines got increases recently out of their concluded negotiations. This is consistent with CAL’s own commissioned industry benchmarking survey,” he said.
“CAL mentioned an EOS report that showed improved staff morale; questions need to be asked about this survey, who performed the survey and who compiled the results,” he added.
He said there is no tier structure for CAL pilots.
Pilots are either First Officers or Captains and they operate ATRs or B737/8 planes, he said.
Rahamut said the pilots have been battling CAL at all levels - trying to get increases to their salaries and also stepping in legally to prevent the State airline from hiring foreign pilots.
“We filed an injunction and on the morning of the hearing of the injunction CAL did a consent order agreeing to provide the union with all the requested information and promised to comply with the collective agreement. They hired 17 foreign pilots for new bases in Barbados and Guyana and did not inform the union of any of the details. Prior to the court action, CAL insisted it was none of the Union’s business,” Rahamut said.