GUN-toting pirates attacked a group of Cedros fishermen at sea on Thursday and stole a boat and engine, and abducted one of them.
Abducted fisherman Darren Ramdeen and his 20-foot pirogue “Alecto” returned home hours after the attack.
Police said Ramdeen was safe and in good health.
The other fishermen who came under siege were boat captain Sanjay Mahase, 48, of Fullerton Village, and fishermen Rajesh Mahase, 49, Sunil Mahase, 26, Ramnarine Mahase, 68, of Fullerton Village, Gildhary Maharaj, of Fullerton Village, and Ram Chadia, of Fullerton Village.
A police report said that Sanjay Mahase told officers that at around 6 a.m. he and Ramjesh Mahase, Sunil Mahase and Ramnarine Mahase were in their 20-foot pirogue, named “SKY 2”, while Ramdeen, Maharaj and Chadia were in Ramdeen’s vessel.
He said they left Icacos Bay and while fishing approximately three-quarters of a mile off the Icacos coast, approximately two miles east of Soldado Rock, a white unknown vessel with a 200HP Yamaha boat engine and six men approached them.
The boat captain reported that one of the six men was of East Indian descent, while the others appeared to be Venezuelan.
All armed with firearms, they approached the two pirogues which were tied alongside a Heritage vessel, and announced a robbery.
Sanjay Mahase reported to police that all the Cedros fishermen except Ramdeen jumped off their vessels and escaped onto the Heritage vessel.
However, his pirogue and 75HP engine valued at $75,000 along with the other pirogue and a 75HP Yamaha boat engine also valued at $75,000 were stolen.
Ramdeen was taken away by the men with the vessels.
The five fishermen were rescued and brought to the Heritage base in vessel Alto 3 by Captain Neil Sandy, deckhands Cindy Hazard and Keon Baptiste, and Engineer Leandro Primus.
Hours later, Ramdeen returned to shore in his vessel and he checked in with the Cedros Police.
Sgt Harripersad of the Cedros police station is continuing investigations.