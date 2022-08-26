Police officers found a pistol and five rounds of ammunition hidden under a concrete walkway near a house.
Officers of the Western Division Task Force, conducted an anti-crime exercise in the Petit Valley area between 12 noon and 7 p.m, on Thursday.
During the exercise, they went to Simeon Road, where they conducted a search near a house. The search resulted in one Glock pistol loaded with a magazine containing five rounds of ammunition, hidden under a concrete walkway, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
The exercise was spearheaded by acting Snr Supt Remy and coordinated by Insp Grant and Sgt Jack.