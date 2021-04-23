The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service has reported the discovery of a pistol and ammunition during an anti-crime exercise in Las Cuevas on Thursday.
During the exercise, a group of men were observed by PC Dookie to be liming next to an abandoned house along School Street, Michael’s Village.
The men were search but nothing was found in their possession. However, in searching an abandoned church nearby, PC Dookie found one Springfield Armory USA 45 acpxdm pistol, fitted with a magazine and six rounds of .45 ammunition.
No one was arrested.
The exercise was coordinated by Snr Supt Oswain Subero, Ag/Snr Supt Winston Maharaj and supervised by ASP Ramesar.
PC Dookie is continuing enquires.