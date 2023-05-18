A Mario’s Pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint of pizzas, doughnuts, drinks, his car rims, and his cell phone on Tuesday.
The three thieves ran off with the food. phone and rims, the victim reported to the police.
The incident occurred on Rodney Road in Las Lomas No 2 where the driver, employed with the Mario’s Pizza Piarco branch, was making deliveries.
At around 3.30 p.m. he was accosted by three, one of whom was armed with a firearm.
The victim became fearful for his life as the thieves stole three pizzas, six doughnuts, and a two-litre soft drink, together valued at $420.
They also stole his cell phone and three car rims together valued at $500, and ran off and escaped.
A report was made to the Las Lomas Police Station and PCs Ramsingh and Ragoonath responded.