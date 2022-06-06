Plagued by potholes

Residents of Carlsen Field in Chaguanas said they have become a forgotten community as it pertains to the repairing of their roads, which are all in a deplorable state.
When the Express spoke with residents along Connector Road last week Monday, the roadway was one of dust and numerous potholes.
Candice Britto, 32, said they have been trying to get assistance in upgrading the road as it poses a problem with regard to their children getting transport to go to school.
“When the children have to go to school we have to walk out the road, when we could get the transport to come in. If we can get the road repaired we would be able to get the transport to come in and pick the children up,” said Britto.
“Most of the children in the back here are girls and, based on the crime situation, it’s unsafe for them to walk in by themselves on evenings when we cannot go out and pick them up.”
She said added to that, “when we clean their shoes on mornings and they leave for school, their shoes are dirty by the time they reach the pick-up point for their transport”.
“If we don’t walk with a rag to clean their shoes again, they’re looking dirty going to school.”
Stating that the road has been like that for as long as she can remember, Britto said a promise was made prior to the People’s National Movement winning the 2015 election but no one ever came to assist them.
“If we could get a little help we would be thankful, even if it’s a temporary paving so that the vehicle can pick them up and drop them in front their homes.”
Britto said children with asthma get sick quite often due to the degree of dust they inhale.
Another resident, Ricardo Ragoonanan, said the road has been kept from totally deteriorating as a result of a level of communication and cooperation with everybody in the community.
“We contributed money to help fix the road, but it’s not a rich community as you could see, so some people will assist while some may not be in a position to.”
He said as far as he remembers, the road has never been paved but one of his neighbours who owns some heavy equipment usually helps in trying to get the road to a usable standard.
“Like how it have the loose material in the road, they bring material and try to help fix the road but otherwise it was never fixed properly. If rain starts to fall now all them holes you’re seeing will fill up with water and then will sink further and we’ll be left with some big potholes.”
He said their councillor never gave any commitment to having the situation addressed.
No proper drainage
Another resident, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said they have no proper drainage and no one has ever tried to help.
“Whenever it rains I get flooded out. Its mud...thick, thick mud and sinkholes when it rains and dust when it’s dry.”
She said the container trucks that go to the scrap iron dealers contribute to the destruction of the road.
Christopher Peters told the Express they have been trying over and over to get assistance to get the road repaired as they cannot do it on their own.
“We really need some help to get this thing done. There is room for drains on both sides of the road but I don’t know what else we can do.
“Everybody comes during election time but after that nobody looks back to give us any kind of assistance here. So we’re just asking to get this, especially for the people on the western side of the road because they face severe problems with this dust.
“If there’s anything anybody can do as far as getting this road repaired to a decent state because we’re people too, and we want to look like everybody else,” Peters said.
He said when he visits areas that were developed not as long as the Tanteak area has been, they have better roads, but nobody is really paying attention to them at Carlsen Field.
“We need some help. We don’t want anything much, we just want to be treated like people. If anybody’s listening, we would appreciate some assistance in the back here because when it rains it’s murder, so we really need some help and if anybody’s listening, please help us.”
When contacted on Friday, councillor for St Mary’s/Carlsen Field, Vishan Mohammed, told the Express that he has been doing his best to assist.
“Over the years we’ve been asking Seereram and other corporate entities to assist, and whatever we receive from the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation we try to assist, but it’s so much to be done with so little.”
He said he agrees that the development that everyone wanted has not materialised.
Mohammed noted that while they did some patching two years ago, that was a temporary plaster on a long-standing sore.
“One of the reasons I can say the roads are bad is because none of those areas have proper drainage, so when rain falls the water doesn’t have anywhere to run off and run into a watercourse. So over a period of time, with the water settling, the road deteriorates even further as the material is loosened by the water.”
He said they are working on trying to construct drains in the Tanteak and Pig Farm areas but it may mean having to pass some of the drainage through people’s property.
Noting that he has asked the Ministry of Agriculture to assist because farmers also use that road, Mohammed said: “If we put material there now and we do over an entire paving without proper drainage, a few years from now the road will end up in the same state as it is now.”
He said there’s one road in that area earmarked for rehabilitation under a development project for 2022, with work to be done using base material and an oil sand finish.
“The reason why we’re doing an oil sand finish is because the amount of the money we get from Central Government to service the electoral district is so small that we have to choose that option where we get more done out of the oil sand as opposed to using hot mix. So, I’m trying to see how much I can get done with the little resources made available.”
He said in the absence of proper attention being given to the roads, the potholes are turning into craters.
“I want to patch all the potholes in my area and to fix all the farming roads because I want the farmers to have proper access to and from their land. But, if I do not get the resources to do so, it’s somewhat impossible.”
He said in the midst of it being impossible, they try all kind of efforts to get the necessary work done.
“We write, we beg. We write and beg again.”
He said he has been engaging with corporate entities in the area to see if they are willing to render some assistance.