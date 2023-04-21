DISPLAYING their licen­ces yesterday, a group of Felicity farmers called for compensation after crops and bearing fruit trees were bulldozed last week by the Land Settle­ment Agency (LSA) to make way for lot alloca­tions to ex-workers of now defunct national oil refinery Petrotrin.

The farmers on Wed­nesday staged a protest of burning tyres on the corner of Cacandee and the Chaguanas Main Road in Petersfield, are­as of which fall into lands still owned by the former Caroni (1975) Ltd and its Woodford Lodge, Chaguanas, sugar­cane estate.