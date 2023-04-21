Erla Harewood-Christopher

READY TO ANSWER: Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher sits before the Joint Select Committee yesterday. She was accompanied by high-ranking members of the Police Service.

 —Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

“THE plan is coming along. The country has to wait and see. Soon we will see the results of the plan.”

Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher gave the assurance yesterday that the June deadline for reducing the number of murders in the country will be met.

The Express spoke with the Commissioner of Police at the presentation of awards for the Easter Essay Writing Competition 2023, hosted by Port of Spain South Member of Parliament Keith Scotland, at Piccadilly Street, Port of Spain, yesterday.

Interviewed after the official proceedings ended, Harewood-Christopher did not elaborate further as to how the plan will be realised to reduce murders, but only added: “Don’t you know that bandits read the papers, too? We don’t want them to know what we are doing.”

The Police Commissioner originally gave the commitment about the murder rate when she appeared before Parliament’s Joint Select Committee on National Security in February.

It was there she said she expected to see a short-term change in the murder toll by June and a long-term change by December this year.

There have been 178 murders for the year so far compared to 160 for the same period last year.

Only on Wednesday, the Commissioner promised that the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service would “aggressively and relentlessly pursue” those responsible for five murders which occurred between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

She added, “The TTPS is very concerned about the continuing loss of life through gun and gang violence and remains very resolute in taking the necessary actions to effectively reduce this high incidence of crime and violence in our country.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Farmers call for compensation

Farmers call for compensation

DISPLAYING their licen­ces yesterday, a group of Felicity farmers called for compensation after crops and bearing fruit trees were bulldozed last week by the Land Settle­ment Agency (LSA) to make way for lot alloca­tions to ex-workers of now defunct national oil refinery Petrotrin.

The farmers on Wed­nesday staged a protest of burning tyres on the corner of Cacandee and the Chaguanas Main Road in Petersfield, are­as of which fall into lands still owned by the former Caroni (1975) Ltd and its Woodford Lodge, Chaguanas, sugar­cane estate.

UWI lecturers holding exam papers until pay rise approved

UWI lecturers holding exam papers until pay rise approved

Examinations may have to be rescheduled for students at The University of the West Indies (The UWI), St Augustine, this semester as dozens of staff members represented by the West Indies Group of University Teachers (WIGUT) are holding on to exam papers until they receive a remit.

This was disclosed by pro vice-chancellor and campus principal Prof Rose-Marie Belle Antoine yesterday after WIGUT members demanded she speak with them during their protest.

‘No jurisdiction over judges’

‘No jurisdiction over judges’

NATIONAL Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds overstepped his boundaries when he sought an explanation from the Judiciary over why a High Court judge wanted to visit the Port of Spain Prison to view the living conditions of those on death row, says Justice Frank Seepersad.

Recommended for you