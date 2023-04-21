“THE plan is coming along. The country has to wait and see. Soon we will see the results of the plan.”
Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher gave the assurance yesterday that the June deadline for reducing the number of murders in the country will be met.
The Express spoke with the Commissioner of Police at the presentation of awards for the Easter Essay Writing Competition 2023, hosted by Port of Spain South Member of Parliament Keith Scotland, at Piccadilly Street, Port of Spain, yesterday.
Interviewed after the official proceedings ended, Harewood-Christopher did not elaborate further as to how the plan will be realised to reduce murders, but only added: “Don’t you know that bandits read the papers, too? We don’t want them to know what we are doing.”
The Police Commissioner originally gave the commitment about the murder rate when she appeared before Parliament’s Joint Select Committee on National Security in February.
It was there she said she expected to see a short-term change in the murder toll by June and a long-term change by December this year.
There have been 178 murders for the year so far compared to 160 for the same period last year.
Only on Wednesday, the Commissioner promised that the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service would “aggressively and relentlessly pursue” those responsible for five murders which occurred between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
She added, “The TTPS is very concerned about the continuing loss of life through gun and gang violence and remains very resolute in taking the necessary actions to effectively reduce this high incidence of crime and violence in our country.”